They played a huge show at the Acropolis last night

Foo Fighters debuted new song ‘Arrows’ during a show at the Acropolis in Athens last night, check it out below.

The track, which sees the band slowly building to a huge anthemic chorus, is taken from forthcoming album Concrete and Gold – and comes after they previously debuted new songs ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’, ‘La Dee Da’, ‘Sunday Rain’ and ‘Dirty Water’.

All five new songs were played once more during last night’s show, while Dave Grohl’s daughter Harper Grohl also returned behind the drum kit once more for a cover of Queen’s We Will Rock You.

The show was also filmed for the Landmarks Live in Concert TV series, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Previous episodes have seen Alicia Key play New York’s Apollo Theatre, while Andrea Bocelli will perform at Florence’s Palazzo Vecchio in an upcoming instalment.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl recently opened up on the themes and meanings behind Concrete and Gold – and revealed that there were concurrent meanings running throughout the whole record.

He told BBC 6 Music: “It’s also the title of the last song. There’s sort of a theme within the eleven songs that goes from beginning to end, so this is kind of the resolve of the entire record. The chorus [of the song ‘Concrete And Gold] says, ‘I have an engine made of gold, something so beautiful. The world will never know. Our roots are stronger than you know. Up through the concrete we will grow.’ It’s kind of beautiful.”