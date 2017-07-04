Watch Foo Fighters perform new song ‘Dirty Water’ live

Track will feature on band's upcoming album 'Concrete & Gold'

Foo Fighters played a new song called ‘Dirty Water’ live during the group’s Paris gig on Monday night (July 3).

Dave Grohl and band played the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Monday, with the band debuting this new track from upcoming album ‘Concrete & Gold’.

‘Concrete & Gold’ is out September 15 via Roswell Records and RCA Records. It has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Run’, while the band have also performed the songs ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’, ‘Sunday Rain’ and ‘Lah Di Dah’ live.

Watch the Foos performing ‘Dirty Water’ in Paris below:

Foo Fighters appear on the cover of this week’s free NME, which is available digitally and nationwide now. Subscribe now and find out where to pick up a copy here.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

In the interview, frontman Dave Grohl reveals that his favourite Glastonbury moment was hanging out with Liam Gallagher.

Grohl also commented on rumours that Adele will feature on Foo Fighters’ new album.

Foo Fighters have also announced a gig at the Acropolis in Athens. The US band will perform a special concert at the Greek historical site on July 10. Find tickets here. Sales from the show will go to a local charity.

The show will be filmed for the Landmarks Live in Concert TV series, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Previous episodes have seen Alicia Key play New York’s Apollo Theatre, while Andrea Bocelli will perform at Florence’s Palazzo Vecchio in an upcoming instalment.