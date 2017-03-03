Foo Fighters discuss progress on new album and what to expect from Glastonbury 2017

'I've never had the Glastonbury experience'

Foo Fighters‘ guitarist Chris Shiflett has spoken out about the band’s hopes for Glastonbury 2017, as well as revealing that progress is slow on their new album.

Shiflett, who is gearing up to release his new solo album ‘West Coast Town’ on 14 April, spoke to NME in the wake of them being announced to headline Glastonbury 2017 – marking the reveal with an intimate, secret show at nearby Frome in Somerset.

“It was great, the show was really fun,” he told NME. When asked about what it was like to visit the Worthy Farm site, he said: “You get an interesting sense of the size of Glastonbury because it’s completely empty. I can’t wait to see what it looks like full of people and we’re there to compare it.”

He continued: ” Can you believe that I’ve never been to Glastonbury – ever? It’s like the one festival that I’ve still never been to, so I’m looking forward to it. I’ve never had the Glastonbury experience.”

At the Frome gig last week, frontman Dave Grohl claimed that the band had requested to be able to play an extra-long three hour set. Responding to the claims, Shiflett said: “Absolutely we could, you never know!”

Ahead of their upcoming tour dates, the Foos are believed to be spending most of 2017 recording their new album.

“I don’t know what our plans are, but we’ll make a new album when the time is right,” said Shiflett of their next record. “There will be a new Foo Fighters at some point.”

Last year drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME: “We will make a new record at some point. We won’t really be ready until Dave’s ready to go. It’s on the books, so we’ll definitely be playing. We never really know, we just wait for a text from Dave saying ‘hey, let’s go down to the studio.”