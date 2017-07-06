Foo Fighters explain the meaning and lyrics behind ‘Concrete And Gold’

Band release new album in September

Foo Fighters have detailed the themes of their new album and the meaning of its title.

The US band release ‘Concrete And Gold’ on September 15. It’s the group’s ninth full-length and follow-up to 2014’s ‘Sonic Highways’.

Asked about the record’s name by BBC Radio 6 Music, frontman Dave Grohl said: “It’s also the title of the last song. There’s sort of a theme within the eleven songs that goes from beginning to end, so this is kind of the resolve of the entire record. The chorus [of the song ‘Concrete And Gold] says, ‘I have an engine made of gold, something so beautiful. The world will never know. Our roots are stronger than you know. Up through the concrete we will grow.’ It’s kind of beautiful. “

Grohl added that the album’s theme involve “hope and desperation,” adding: “some of it is a little political.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Elsewhere in the interview, the band also revealed that Boyz II Men appear on the record.

Asked about the ‘weirdest moment’ of recording the album, Grohl replied: “The guy from Boyz II Men walking through the parking lot and me saying ‘would you sing on our record?’ And he does – on the heaviest song on the entire record.”

He continued: “It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd. It’s heavy. It’s the last song on the record. He built a choir – it’s like 40 vocals stacked. It’s insane.”

The Foos also added that ‘Concrete & Gold is ‘the album they’ve been waiting to make’.

“It is the record that I’ve been more excited for people to hear than any other record we’ve ever made,” said Grohl, before drummer Taylor Hawkins chimed in: “Every time we start a record, Dave goes ‘we need to get weird on this record’. Then we always kinda pull back a little and go ‘let’s just make a good rock n’ roll record. This is the weird record.”

He added: “Josh Homme – our good mate from Queens Of The Stone Age – he said ‘you guys made a weird record’, and he was stoked about it.