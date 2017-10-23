Foo Fighters cancel shows due to “family emergency” as they extend tour

Band recently scrapped gigs in Lexington, Nashville and Memphis

Foo Fighters have cancelled a handful of shows due to a “family emergency” while also announcing new live dates for 2018.

Dave Grohl and band have scrapped gigs in Lexington, Nashville and Memphis, which were set to take place at the weekend and early this week. Now they’ve confirmed that the Lexington and Memphis dates have been rescheduled for May 2018. The replacement Nashville show will be announced “shortly”.

They didn’t reveal any further details of the “family emergency”, but wrote in a statement: “The band sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and looks forward to returning”. See below.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have also added more North American dates to their Concrete And Gold Tour for 2018. You can see those in full beneath.

April 18 – Austin, TX ,Austin360 Amphitheater

April 19 – The Woodlands, TX ,Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 21 – Dallas, TX ,Starplex Pavilion

April 22 – Bossier City, LA ,CenturyLink Center

April 25 – Tampa, FL ,Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 26 – West Palm Beach, FL ,Coral Sky Amphitheatre

April 28 – Atlanta, GA ,Georgia State Stadium

April 29 – Jacksonville, FL ,Welcome to Rockville

May 1 – Lexington, KY ,Rupp Arena

May 3 – Memphis, TN ,Fed Ex Forum

July 7 – Philadelphia, PA ,BB&T Pavilion

July 12 – Toronto, ON ,Rogers Centre

July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 16 & 17 – New York, NY ,Madison Square Garden

July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA ,PPG Paints Arena

July 21 & 22 – Boston, MA ,Fenway Park

July 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH ,Blossom Music Center

July 26 – Noblesville, IN ,Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 29 – Chicago, IL ,Wrigley Field

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have released ‘Soldier’, a new song that will feature on a benefit compilation to support Planned Parenthood.

The track, which is an outtake from the recording sessions for ‘Concrete and Gold’, will appear on the ‘7 inches for Planned Parenthood’ compilation alongside offerings from CHVRCHES, Bjork, St Vincent, and Sleater Kinney. The compilation also includes a live recording of Bon Iver’s ’45’, along with ‘For Marsha P.Johnson’ from The National’s Bryce Dessner. It’s set for physical release on November 11.

Foo Fighters recently announced their return to the UK next year for three massive stadium shows in Manchester and London.