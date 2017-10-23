Foo Fighters cancel shows due to “family emergency” as they extend tour
Band recently scrapped gigs in Lexington, Nashville and Memphis
Foo Fighters have cancelled a handful of shows due to a “family emergency” while also announcing new live dates for 2018.
Dave Grohl and band have scrapped gigs in Lexington, Nashville and Memphis, which were set to take place at the weekend and early this week. Now they’ve confirmed that the Lexington and Memphis dates have been rescheduled for May 2018. The replacement Nashville show will be announced “shortly”.
They didn’t reveal any further details of the “family emergency”, but wrote in a statement: “The band sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and looks forward to returning”. See below.
Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have also added more North American dates to their Concrete And Gold Tour for 2018. You can see those in full beneath.
April 18 – Austin, TX ,Austin360 Amphitheater
April 19 – The Woodlands, TX ,Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 21 – Dallas, TX ,Starplex Pavilion
April 22 – Bossier City, LA ,CenturyLink Center
April 25 – Tampa, FL ,Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
April 26 – West Palm Beach, FL ,Coral Sky Amphitheatre
April 28 – Atlanta, GA ,Georgia State Stadium
April 29 – Jacksonville, FL ,Welcome to Rockville
May 1 – Lexington, KY ,Rupp Arena
May 3 – Memphis, TN ,Fed Ex Forum
July 7 – Philadelphia, PA ,BB&T Pavilion
July 12 – Toronto, ON ,Rogers Centre
July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 16 & 17 – New York, NY ,Madison Square Garden
July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA ,PPG Paints Arena
July 21 & 22 – Boston, MA ,Fenway Park
July 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH ,Blossom Music Center
July 26 – Noblesville, IN ,Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 29 – Chicago, IL ,Wrigley Field
Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have released ‘Soldier’, a new song that will feature on a benefit compilation to support Planned Parenthood.
The track, which is an outtake from the recording sessions for ‘Concrete and Gold’, will appear on the ‘7 inches for Planned Parenthood’ compilation alongside offerings from CHVRCHES, Bjork, St Vincent, and Sleater Kinney. The compilation also includes a live recording of Bon Iver’s ’45’, along with ‘For Marsha P.Johnson’ from The National’s Bryce Dessner. It’s set for physical release on November 11.
Foo Fighters recently announced their return to the UK next year for three massive stadium shows in Manchester and London.