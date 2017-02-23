Foo Fighters to play surprise gig marking Glastonbury 2017 headline announcement?

Fans have been sent mysterious invitations

Foo Fighters could be set to announce that they are headlining Glastonbury Festival 2017 during a secret gig in Somerset on Friday night (February 24).

The band have long been rumoured for the line-up for this year’s Worthy Farm festival, especially since they were forced to pull out of their 2015 headline show when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg.

After teasing the announcement earlier this week, the band recently launched a mysterious Obelisk Airlines website, which is styled like a plane in-flight entertainment system.

Some fans who “checked in” to the website have allegedly received emails inviting them to the Cheese and Grain venue in Frome, Somerset on Friday night. See below.

Although NME couldn’t immediately verify the emails, the venue has since issued a statement via Facebook, saying: “We have a strictly private event at the Cheese & Grain this Friday 24th February. There will be no tickets available at all to anyone who has not already been invited. Please do not come to the venue as we are unable to assist with any admission requests and we will be closed to the public all day.”

Glastonbury 2017 will run from June 21-25. Other rumoured acts for Glastonbury 2017 include Ed Sheeran and Depeche Mode.

Last week, Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis told NME that the next line-up announcement was due in March, as well as revealing that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands for 2017‘ and they’d be introducing the new area of a new ‘drive-in cinema‘.

Speaking about a possible Glastonbury headline slot in 2017, Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME last year: “It was a bummer when we had to pull out the other year. It was a bummer all round. I mean, Dave almost pulverized his entire fucking leg – and missing Glastonbury was part of that bummer.”

“We were excited to get out there and do our march through Wembley then Glastonbury headlining. We were set to pop, we were set to go and then Dave broke his leg like that it was a kick in the fucking nuts. But like Dave said, ‘we will go on, even if I have to sit in this throne I have in my mind’. We were all like ‘that’s crazy – it’s crazy to think anyone’s going to want to see you sitting in a throne’, and we did, and they were some of the best shows we ever played.”

Hawkins added: “The last thing Dave ever wants is to cancel a show, but we made lemonade. We got lemons and made lemonade. Maybe we’ll get to do Glastonbury again, I don’t know, like I said, I’m the last to know.”