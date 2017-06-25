Watch Foo Fighters Glastonbury 2017 set in full

The band headlined the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night

Foo Fighters finally headlined Glastonbury Festival last night, after they were forced to pull out in 2015 due to Dave Grohl’s broken leg.

The US alt-rockers took to the Pyramid Stage yesterday evening (June 24) at 21:30pm, playing a mammoth set to one of the biggest crowds of the festival so far. You can watch the Foo Fighters Glastonbury performance in full on the BBC here.

Grohl dedicated opening song ‘Times Like These’ to Florence + The Machine, who stepped in as replacement headliners in 2015. He also paid tribute to his leg surgeon, saying: “His name’s James. I went to him and I said: ‘I know I have a broken leg, but could you make me look older?’” before pointing to himself and saying, “Voila!”

The former Nirvana man was in a generous mood, taking the time to thank the crowd individually. In particular, he singled out a naked man in the crowd and said: “It’s starting to get good! I see a naked guy! This one’s for him.” The band then launched into ‘My Hero’, taken from 1997 album ‘The Colour And The Shape’.

The career-spanning set also included some surprises. Drummer Taylor Hawkins performed a cover of Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’ with Grohl on drums. “We did this one time before, at a nightclub – there were 50 people there,” Grohl explained.

Later, the frontman led the packed crowd in a prolonged “fuck, fuck, fuck”chant as he attempted to beat Adele’s record for the most swear words used in a Glastonbury performance.

Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury setlist was:

Times Like These

All My Life

Learn to Fly

Something From Nothing

The Pretender

Cat Scratch Fever / Another One Bites the Dust / Blitzkrieg Bop

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

Walk

These Days

My Hero

Wheels

Run

This Is a Call

Arlandria

Monkey Wrench

Best of You

Skin and Bones

Under Pressure (Queen cover) (Dave on drums, Taylor on lead vocals)

Everlong

Glastonbury 2017 concludes today with sets from Ed Sheeran, Biffy Clyro, Barry Gibb, Chic, Courteeners, Boy Better Know, Haim, London Grammar and many more – including a rumoured secret set from The Killers. Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews and more from Glastonbury 2017.