Foo Fighters announced as second Glastonbury Festival 2017 headliners

Band announce news at surprise gig in Frome, Somerset

Foo Fighters have announced that they will headline Glastonbury Festival 2017.

The band have long been rumoured to headline Worthy Farm this year, especially since they were forced to pull out of their 2015 headline slot when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg.

After teasing the announcement earlier this week, the group have now confirmed the news ahead of a surprise intimate gig in Frome, Somerset. Watch a livestream of that show in the video beneath.

Foo Fighters will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of this week’s festival.

The news was later confirmed by the official Glastonbury Twitter account:

Glastonbury 2017 will run from June 21-25. So far, Radiohead are the only other officially confirmed act for the festival, while Wiley has confirmed himself for the festival and The Avalanches have also leaked that they would be performing. Country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play. Rumoured acts include Ed Sheeran and Depeche Mode.

Last week, Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis told NME that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands for 2017‘ and they’d be introducing the new area of a new ‘drive-in cinema‘.

Speaking about a possible Glastonbury headline slot in 2017, Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME last year: “It was a bummer when we had to pull out the other year. It was a bummer all round. I mean, Dave almost pulverized his entire fucking leg – and missing Glastonbury was part of that bummer.”

“We were excited to get out there and do our march through Wembley then Glastonbury headlining. We were set to pop, we were set to go and then Dave broke his leg like that it was a kick in the fucking nuts. But like Dave said, ‘we will go on, even if I have to sit in this throne I have in my mind’. We were all like ‘that’s crazy – it’s crazy to think anyone’s going to want to see you sitting in a throne’, and we did, and they were some of the best shows we ever played.”

Hawkins added: “The last thing Dave ever wants is to cancel a show, but we made lemonade. We got lemons and made lemonade. Maybe we’ll get to do Glastonbury again, I don’t know, like I said, I’m the last to know.”