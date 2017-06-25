Watch Glastonbury festival-goer propose during Foo Fighters headline set

A man got down on one knee during Dave Grohl and co's closing track 'Everlong'

A Glastonbury festival-goer proposed to his girlfriend during the final song of Foo Fighters‘ headline set last night (Saturday, June 24).

Dave Grohl and co finished their set with a rendition of their classic track ‘Everlong’, which they dedicated to a Devon teacher and fan of the band who passed away after a battle with cancer last month.

During their performance of ‘Everlong’, an audience member called Charlie Barnes got down on one knee, proposing to his girlfriend, Hannah Nugent, who said yes.

Barnes later wrote on Twitter: “I proposed to Hannah at #Glastonbury whilst #FooFighters played Everlong. Fireworks and all. She said yes! The most perfect moment.”

See a video and photo of the moment below.

The US alt-rockers took to the Pyramid Stage yesterday evening (June 24) at 9:30pm, playing a mammoth set to one of the biggest crowds of the festival so far. You can watch the Foo Fighters Glastonbury performance in full on the BBC here.

Grohl dedicated opening song ‘Times Like These’ to Florence + The Machine, who stepped in as replacement headliners in 2015. He also paid tribute to his leg surgeon, saying: “His name’s James. I went to him and I said: ‘I know I have a broken leg, but could you make me look older?’” before pointing to himself and saying, “Voila!”

The former Nirvana man was in a generous mood, taking the time to thank the crowd individually. In particular, he singled out a naked man in the crowd and said: “It’s starting to get good! I see a naked guy! This one’s for him.” The band then launched into ‘My Hero’, taken from 1997 album ‘The Colour And The Shape’.

The career-spanning set also included some surprises. Drummer Taylor Hawkins performed a cover of Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’ with Grohl on drums. “We did this one time before, at a nightclub – there were 50 people there,” Grohl explained.

Later, the frontman led the packed crowd in a prolonged “fuck, fuck, fuck”chant as he attempted to beat Adele’s record for the most swear words used in a Glastonbury performance.

Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury setlist was:

Times Like These

All My Life

Learn to Fly

Something From Nothing

The Pretender

Cat Scratch Fever / Another One Bites the Dust / Blitzkrieg Bop

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

Walk

These Days

My Hero

Wheels

Run

This Is a Call

Arlandria

Monkey Wrench

Best of You

Skin and Bones

Under Pressure (Queen cover) (Dave on drums, Taylor on lead vocals)

Everlong

