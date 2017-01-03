Foo Fighters to headline this US festival in 2017

Alongside Tom Petty, Maroon 5 and Macklemore

Having earlier teased the announcement online, Foo Fighters have now confirmed that they will headline BottleRock Festival in California.

BottleRock takes place in Napa Valley, running from May 26-28 in 2017. It was headlined in 2016 by Stevie Wonder, Florence + The Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Foo Fighters will headline this year’s festival alongside Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Maroon 5. Other acts announced are Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, The Roots, Frightened Rabbit, AlunaGeorge and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Foo Fighters are set for a huge year ahead in 2017. Drummer Taylor Hawkins has told NME that they hope to ‘hunker down’ and start work on their new album soon, as well as responding to rumours that they’ll be returning to headline Glastonbury Festival in the summer.

The band are expected to release a new album next year – despite reports that Dave Grohl is said to be working on a solo album and drummer Taylor Hawkins has also announced his debut solo effort. His mini LP ‘KOTA’ is out now.