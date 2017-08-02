Foo Fighters to play intimate show this week

Could the band being playing Lollapalooza this weekend too?

Foo Fighters will play a tiny club show later this week.

The US band release their ninth album ‘Concrete And Gold’ on September 15. It has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Run’.

They’ve now announced that they will play an intimate show at Chicago’s Metro venue this Friday (August 4), the same weekend that Lollapalooza takes place in the city. The show has already sold out and it’s not known whether the Foos will also appear at Lollapalooza festival proper.

See more details about the show below.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl has addressed rumours about who the special guest on Foo Fighters’ new album is. The frontman previously said upcoming record ‘Concrete And Gold’ features the “biggest pop star in the world”.

Fans have been speculating who the guest could be. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl has ruled out two of the most popular theories. “Neither Adele nor Taylor Swift sang on the record,” he said, while refusing to confirm exactly who it is.

Grohl did reveal that he socialised with a lot of artists who were recording at Los Angeles’ EastWest studios at the same time, including Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Shania Twain. He asked some of those artists present to sing on the record, but, again, would not say who they were or who accepted.