Band's new album 'Concrete And Gold' is out now

Foo Fighters‘ much-anticipated collaboration with Justin Timberlake is here and it’s called ‘Make It Right’.

The US band released their ninth album ‘Concrete & Gold’ today (September 15). Read the NME review.

After frontman Dave Grohl teased that his band’s record featured the “biggest pop star in the world”, denying that it was either Adele or Taylor Swift, it was revealed that Timberlake contributed to the release.

The team-up came about when both acts were recording at Los Angeles’ EastWest studios over the same period. “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,” Grohl told Rolling Stone of his hang-out sessions with Timberlake. “He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.'”

Grohl went on to explain that Timberlake sings some “la la las” on ‘Make It Right’ and that he “nailed it”. “I’m telling you – the guy’s going somewhere,” Grohl joked.

Stream ‘Make It Right’ via Spotify:

As well as Timberlake, ‘Concrete and Gold’ features vocals from Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman on the title-track, Alison Mosshart on ‘La Dee Da’ and ‘The Sky Is a Neighborhood’ and Paul McCartney playing drums on ‘Sunday Rain’.

Grohl previously said of Macca’s collaboration: “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins added: “He hadn’t even heard the song. He comes in and Dave picked up and acoustic [guitar] and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”