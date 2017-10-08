Watch Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher and Joe Perry cover The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’

The surprise on-stage collaboration came at the California festival CalJam, which was put on by the Foos

Foo Fighters were joined on stage last night by Liam Gallagher and Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry to perform a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Come Together’ – watch fan-shot clips of the rendition below.

The unlikely supergroup played together last night at the Foos’ CalJam festival, which was held in San Bernadino, California. Headlined by the Dave Grohl-led band, the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Cage The Elephant and Gallagher were also on the bill.

Footage has now emerged of the Foos, Gallagher and the Aerosmith guitarist performing a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’, which featured on the iconic band’s classic 1969 album ‘Abbey Road’, during the Foos’ headline set.

Gallagher is seen in the clip with his hood up and wearing sunglasses, seemingly reading the lyrics of ‘Come Together’ off a sheet. See a fan-shot video of the cover below, via @decabet.

The Foos also performed once again with Rick Astley, with the two artists playing their mash-up of Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ and Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters spoke about their recent appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, revealing that they found the experience “a little uncomfortable”.