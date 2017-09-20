Foo Fighters wow The O2 with hit-packed set, covers and Rick Astley collaboration

The cover of 'Never Gonna Give You Up' featured alongside classic hits and new songs

Foo Fighters delivered a hit-packed set to a sold-out crowd at The O2 in London last night (September 19).

The Dave Grohl-led band played a one-off show at the arena to celebrate the release of their ninth studio album, ‘Concrete and Gold’, which came out last Friday (September 15).

Kicking off with ‘I’ll Stick Around’ from their 1995 self-titled album, Foo Fighters played a career-spanning set that included the likes of ‘All My Life’, ‘Rope’ and ‘My Hero’. The band also gave a live debut to the ‘Concrete and Gold’ track ‘Make It Right’.

As well as covers of Santana’s ‘Black Magic Woman’ and Queen‘s ‘Tie Your Mother Down’, the Foos also invited Rick Astley to join them on stage for a repeat performance of his hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (which was mashed up with Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’).

Grohl introduced Astley on stage by announcing: “Every now and then you meet a badass motherfucker. Will you please welcome one of the most badass motherfuckers: Rick Astley!”

During the performance, Grohl jokily asked Astley why he was yelling at him, to which the singer replied: “Because I’m very nervous, Dave.” See footage of the cover below.

The two artists first linked up for the unlikely cover at Japan’s Summersonic festival back in August.

See Foo Fighters’ set list from last night below.

Foo Fighters played:

I’ll Stick Around

All My Life

Learn to Fly

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

La Dee Da

The Pretender

These Days

Rope (extended outro into Santana’s Black Magic Woman)

Tie Your Mother Down (Queen cover)

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

Walk

Dirty Water

Make It Right

My Hero

Breakout

Skin and Bones

This Is a Call

Run

White Limo

Arlandria

Times Like These

Sunday Rain

Monkey Wrench

Never Gonna Give You Up (with Rick Astley)

Best of You

Everlong

Meanwhile, Rick Astley has teased that he may well record a collaboration with Foo Fighters.