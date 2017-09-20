Foo Fighters wow The O2 with hit-packed set, covers and Rick Astley collaboration
The cover of 'Never Gonna Give You Up' featured alongside classic hits and new songs
Foo Fighters delivered a hit-packed set to a sold-out crowd at The O2 in London last night (September 19).
The Dave Grohl-led band played a one-off show at the arena to celebrate the release of their ninth studio album, ‘Concrete and Gold’, which came out last Friday (September 15).
Kicking off with ‘I’ll Stick Around’ from their 1995 self-titled album, Foo Fighters played a career-spanning set that included the likes of ‘All My Life’, ‘Rope’ and ‘My Hero’. The band also gave a live debut to the ‘Concrete and Gold’ track ‘Make It Right’.
As well as covers of Santana’s ‘Black Magic Woman’ and Queen‘s ‘Tie Your Mother Down’, the Foos also invited Rick Astley to join them on stage for a repeat performance of his hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (which was mashed up with Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’).
Grohl introduced Astley on stage by announcing: “Every now and then you meet a badass motherfucker. Will you please welcome one of the most badass motherfuckers: Rick Astley!”
During the performance, Grohl jokily asked Astley why he was yelling at him, to which the singer replied: “Because I’m very nervous, Dave.” See footage of the cover below.
The two artists first linked up for the unlikely cover at Japan’s Summersonic festival back in August.
See Foo Fighters’ set list from last night below.
Foo Fighters played:
I’ll Stick Around
All My Life
Learn to Fly
The Sky Is a Neighborhood
La Dee Da
The Pretender
These Days
Rope (extended outro into Santana’s Black Magic Woman)
Tie Your Mother Down (Queen cover)
Cold Day in the Sun
Congregation
Walk
Dirty Water
Make It Right
My Hero
Breakout
Skin and Bones
This Is a Call
Run
White Limo
Arlandria
Times Like These
Sunday Rain
Monkey Wrench
Never Gonna Give You Up (with Rick Astley)
Best of You
Everlong
Meanwhile, Rick Astley has teased that he may well record a collaboration with Foo Fighters.