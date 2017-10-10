Foo Fighters love collecting ‘weird’ fan art that’s ‘a little off’

"You look like you’ve had a stroke, one eyeball’s bigger than the other..."

Foo Fighters have admitted that they love collecting ‘weird’ fan art – and are even planning to put it on their instruments for their live show.

The band were talking to NME when asked about different the logos and images that drummer Taylor Hawkins might put on his kickdrum, when they revealed that some recently received fan art would soon be gracing his kit.

“We like sending each other weird fan drawings because we always think they’re really funny,” frontman Dave Grohl told NME. “I love it when the fan will draw a picture and spend loads of time on it and be really proud of it and be like ‘I did it because it looks just like you’ and they’re always just a little off. You look like you’ve had a stroke, one eyeball’s bigger than the other.

“So I sent this to Taylor today [shows picture of fan art] and he replied ‘that one went straight to Yeti’, his drum tech, right directly within 20 seconds and now he’s gonna make a fucking kick drum out of it. He said, ‘I didn’t even think about it, my fingers just did it’.”

Guitarist Pat Smear added: “We put them up on the studio up on the walls.”

Meanwhile, the Foos also recently said that their appearance on Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ was ‘a little uncomfortable‘.

“By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” Smear told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.”

Dave Grohl said that it was “a little uncomfortable”, but didn’t doubt that James Corden was a real music lover. However, he wasn’t too happy about being made to sing his own songs.

Their new album ‘Concrete And Gold’ is out now.