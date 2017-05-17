Foo Fighters launch ‘mixtape generator’

Fans can create playlists according to their 'vibe' and favourite era of the band

Foo Fighters have launched their own “mixtape generator”.

Available via the band’s website, the generator links up to Spotify and allows fans to create a playlist according to their “vibe” and which era of the band they liked the most.

Check it out here.

While Grohl has recently been promoting his mother Virginia’s new book, the Foos are believed to be spending most of 2017 recording their new album.

The band debuted a brand new track from their upcoming new album earlier this week called ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’.

Frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins were performing at benefit show ‘Acoustic 4 A Cure IV’ in San Francisco with Wallflowers keyboardist Rami Jaffee, when they aired the sombre and blues-driven anthem. “I figured on the way up here, I thought ‘fuck it let’s play a news song man’,” said Grohl introducing the track. “We’ve never played this song in front of anybody. It’s called ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’.”

