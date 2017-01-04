Foo Fighters to spend 2017 ‘recording new album’

Band reportedly working on ninth album and follow-up to 2014's 'Sonic Highways'

Foo Fighters will reportedly spend the majority of 2017 recording their ninth album.

The US band released eighth LP ‘Sonic Highways’ in 2014, following it up with two EPs, Songs from the Laundry Room and Saint Cecilia, a year later.

Despite reports that Dave Grohl is said to be working on a solo album and drummer Taylor Hawkins announcing his debut solo effort, the band had been expected to release a new album this year.

Yesterday (January 3) saw Foo Fighters confirmed for California’s BottleRock Festival this summer, and now Dave Graham, CEO of the company behind the event, has given an interview with Napa Valley Register in which he states that the group are “in the studio” all year “recording a new album” and that BottleRock may be “their only show in 2017 in North America”.

Meanwhile, drummer Taylor Hawkins recently told NME that the band hope to “hunker down” and start work on their new album soon.

The band have also responded to rumours that they’ll be returning to headline Glastonbury Festival in the summer.

Foo Fighters recently confirmed that they will headline Nos Alive in Portugal later this year, as well as Poland’s Open’er Festival. More live dates are expected shortly, with the band launching a digital passport to detail their tour schedule.