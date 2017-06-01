Foo Fighters release surprise new single and video ‘Run’

The band's frontman Dave Grohl directed the new video.

Foo Fighters have returned with a new single ‘Run’, releasing an epic video directed by frontman Dave Grohl.

‘Run’ sees the band dressed as elderly men, playing to a crowd of old people in a church.

It follows the release of ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’ – another new track from their forthcoming album. You can watch the video for ‘Run’ below.

While Grohl has also recently been promoting his mother Virginia’s new book, the Foos are believed to be spending most of 2017 recording their new album.

The US band released eighth LP ‘Sonic Highways’ in 2014, following it up with two EPs, Songs from the Laundry Room and Saint Cecilia, a year later.

Last year, drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME: “We will make a new record at some point. We won’t really be ready until Dave’s ready to go. It’s on the books, so we’ll definitely be playing. We never really know, we just wait for a text from Dave saying ‘hey, let’s go down to the studio.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Foo Fighters will also be headlining Glastonbury 2017 alongside Radiohead and Ed Sheeran – with Royal Blood, Haim, The National, Katy Perry, The xx, Boy Better Know, Stormzy and more also set to perform.

The group will play a handful of festival dates in North America and Europe this summer. See the full dates below:

Secret Solstice, Rejkavik, Iceland (June 16)

Rock The Beach, Helsinki, Finland (19)

Lucasvala Island, Latvia (21)

Glastonbury Festival, England (24)

Open’er Festival, Poland (29)

Roskilde Festival, Denmark (30)

Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain (Jul 6)

Nos Alive Festival (7)