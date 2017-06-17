Dave Grohl's eight-year-old daughter Harper also played drums for their Queen cover

Foo Fighters debuted a brand-new song at Iceland’s Secret Solstice Festival last night (June 16), as well as playing two other new tracks from their forthcoming ninth album live for the first time.

Having already shared the studio version of ‘Run’, the band gave it its live debut yesterday. They also played ‘The Sky is a Neighbourhood’ as a full band for the first time, having played a simpler version of the song at a benefit gig in May.

The final new song Foo Fighters played at the Iceland festival was ‘Lah Di Dah’, which has never been heard before. Check out all three new songs below, starting with ‘Lah Di Dah’:

Foo Fighters at Secret Solstice – here's BRAND NEW track Lah Di Dah A post shared by Alfred Neuman (@neuman_alfred) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

Foo Fighters at Secret Solstice – first full-band performance of The Sky Is A Neighborhood A post shared by Alfred Neuman (@neuman_alfred) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

The band were also joined by Harper Grohl, daughter of Foos frontman Dave Grohl, who played drums on their cover of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ – this was the first time they’d played their cover live since 2006. Introducing his 8-year-old daughter, Grohl said: “There’s another Grohl on the drumset now.” See footage below:

Foo Fighters at Secret Solstice – Dave brings his daughter Harper to the stage A post shared by Alfred Neuman (@neuman_alfred) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

Foo Fighters at Secret Solstice – bit more of Harper Grohl playing drums for dad A post shared by Alfred Neuman (@neuman_alfred) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

The band have yet to officially announce their ninth album after the surprise release of new single ‘Run’ on June 1.

Next up for the band is their headline slot at Glastonbury next week (June 24), two years after Dave Grohl’s broken leg forced them to pull out of their Friday headline slot at the festival.

Earlier this year Grohl said of the show: “Personally it’s almost like a part of my recovery. I’m making up for something I couldn’t do when I was just completely broken… I’m coming back and I’m standing up and I’m gonna kick their ass for 2 hours or more. I can’t wait. I’m already psyched: it’s gonna be amazing.”