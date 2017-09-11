KEEP CALM AND COME ON

The Foo Fighters have announced that they are to open a pub in London on Friday.

‘The Foo Fighters Arms’ will be located at 339 Cambridge Heath Road, London E2 9LH, and will be open between the 15th and 20th September. The pub will sell exclusive merchandise and limited edition items.

The opening of the pub will coincide with the release of the band’s ninth album, ‘Concrete and Gold’, out on Friday September 15.

The band announced the pub on Twitter, showing a logo image for the pub that sees two dragon skeletons holding a coat of arms. The announcement was accompanied by the words ‘KEEP CALM AND COME ON’.

At the bottom of the logo are the Latin words ‘Domine Dirige Nos’, which translate in English to ‘Lord, guide us’.

On the pub’s website, the band announce that ‘The Foo Fighters Arms’ will also “host a series of events for both fans and the general public”, serve “Foo Fighters beer” and hold a Foo Fighters pub quiz next Monday with exclusive prizes.

Frontman Dave Grohl recently revealed that whilst recording the new Foo Fighters album, he held a nightly barbecue for everyone working in the studio building. Elsewhere in the interview, Grohl discussed his sadness over Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell’s death.

The new Foo Fighters album, ‘Concrete and Gold’, is released this Friday (September 15).