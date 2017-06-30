Foo Fighters to play concert at the Acropolis in Athens

The show will take place on July 10 at the Greek historical site

Foo Fighters have announced a gig at the Acropolis in Athens.

The US band will perform a special concert at the Greek historical site on July 10. Find tickets here. Sales from the show will go to a local charity.

The show will be filmed for the Landmarks Live in Concert TV series, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Previous episodes have seen Alicia Key play New York’s Apollo Theatre, while Andrea Bocelli will perform at Florence’s Palazzo Vecchio in an upcoming instalment.

Foo Fighters appear on the cover of this week’s free NME, which is available digitally and nationwide from today (June 30). Subscribe now and find out where to pick up a copy here.

In the interview, frontman Dave Grohl reveals that his favourite Glastonbury moment was hanging out with Liam Gallagher.

Grohl also commented on rumours that Adele will feature on Foo Fighters’ new album.

Foo Fighters’ new album ‘Concrete & Gold’ is out September 15 via Roswell Records and RCA Records.