Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age announce South American tour

Lucky South America...

Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age have announced a new set of joint stadium gigs in South America.

The two bands have been closely affiliated for many years, with Foos frontman Dave Grohl even enjoying a brief stint in Queens of the Stone Age as their drummer from 2001-02.

With Foo Fighters set to embark on a world tour in support of their ninth studio album ‘Concrete and Gold’, the band have now announced that Queens of the Stone Age will join them for a string of huge gigs in Brazil and Argentina – kicking off at the famous Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janerio on February 25.

A pre-registration for tickets to these shows is open now. You can see Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age’s joint South American tour dates below.

February

25 – Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janerio, BR

27 – Allianz Parque, São Paulo, BR

March

2 – Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry, Curitiba, BR

4 – Beira-Rio Stadium, Porto Alegre, BR

7 – Velez, Buenos Aires, AR

Foos’ recent show at The O2 in London included a on-stage collaboration with Rick Astley – with the two artists performing a cover of the latter’s hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

However, the show was somewhat marred by confusion over ticketing – with hundreds of fans reportedly turned away at the door of The O2 for failing to present an ID which matched the name of their booking. The venue, Foo Fighters and promoters SJM Concerts have since released statements addressing the matter.