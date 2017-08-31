Foo Fighters speak out on mental health in the wake of the deaths of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell

'If someone is down, check on them'

Foo Fighters have spoken out on suicide and mental health issues, in the wake of the deaths of both Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell.

The tragic loss of the Linkin Park and Soundgarden frontmen has shook the world in 2017, after both took their own lives earlier this summer. Now in a new interview with The Rock FM , Foo Fighters have shared their own thoughts on depression – urging people to keep an eye out for people when they are feeling ‘way down’.

“When it comes to someone like Chris Cornell or Chester – depression is a disease,” said frontman Dave Grohl, who also lost Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain to suicide. “Everybody goes through it their own way.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins continued: “It doesn’t matter what’s in your bank account or how many hits are on your YouTube page, all that kind of crap all goes out the window if you’re not feeling right.

“If it looks like someone is down – way down – check on them.”

This comes after Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘The Clown’ Crahan spoke to NME about mental health issues and the loss of both Bennington and Cornell.

“What people need to know is that there are beautiful, wonderful people in the world who have empathy and work with the human condition,” Clown told NME. “They understand what being ‘sick’ is. It’s not a human being’s fault to have chemical imbalances. We’re just scared. The people who you think are the most solid are often the most hurt. That can be hard to wrap your head around.”

Meanwhile, Chester Bennington’s family have set up a charity to help his fans who may be struggling with depression.