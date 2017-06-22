Watch Foo Fighters perform new song ‘Sunday Rain’ live

Band debut new track from upcoming album 'Concrete And Gold'

Foo Fighters have debuted a new track called ‘Sunday Rain’ from their upcoming album ‘Concrete And Gold’.

Dave Grohl and co performed the song for the first time live at a show in Riga, Latvia last night (June 21). ‘Sunday Rain’ is the ninth track on the band’s new LP.

Watch fan-shot footage of Foo Fighters performing ‘Sunday Rain’ below:

After releasing their surprise new single ‘Run‘ and ahead of their headline set at Glastonbury 2017 this weekend, Dave Grohl and co recently revealed that their ninth album will be released on September 15.

Produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink) and mixed by Darrel Thorp (Beck, Radiohead), ‘Concrete And Gold’ has been described as “a mix of hard rock extremes and pop sensibilities”.

“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever,” said Grohl. “To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of ‘Sgt. Pepper’… or something like that.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Speaking on Radio 1, Dave Grohl teased that the “biggest pop star in the world” features on the LP, singing back-up vocals on one of the “heaviest” songs on the record.

‘Concrete And Gold’ is available for pre-order here. Check out the tracklist below.

1. ‘T-Shirt’

2. ‘Run’

3. ‘Make It Right’

4. ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’

5. ‘La Dee Da’

6. ‘Dirty Water’

7. ‘Arrows’

8. ‘Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)’

9. ‘Sunday Rain’

10. ‘The Line’

11. ‘Concrete and Gold’

Foo Fighters will headline Glastonbury 2017 on Saturday (June 24).