Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins reveals five songs he wishes he wrote

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has revealed the five songs that he wishes he had written.

Hawkins released his debut solo effort ‘KOTA’ last November, with his band now returning in 2017 to headline Glastonbury and, quite probably, release a new album.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Hawkins lists the five songs he wishes he wrote, citing The Hollies – ‘The Air That I Breathe’, The Police – ‘Synchronicity II’, Jane’s Addiction – ‘Pigs in Zen’, Queen – ‘We Will Rock You’, Jeff Buckley – ‘So Real’.

Of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’, Hawkins says: “I guess he’s talking about life, the trajectory of life, I suppose. It doesn’t matter because it says ‘we will rock you’ over and over again. Every fucking football game, baseball game, basketball game they play that motherfucker”.

Speaking about the Jane’s Addiction track, he says: “When I heard Jane’s Addiction the lyrics were like John Lennon’s in a a weird way. They were esoteric and they made you think”.

Meanwhile, Hawkins recently revealed the one Foo Fighters song that he hates. The drummer admitted to Kerrang! that he is not a fan of ‘The One’, a track the band recorded for the soundtrack of the 2002 comedy film Orange County.

“I’ve always hated this song,” he said. “I hate the way it sounds, the production of it; it was a total cop out.” He recalled: “We were really trying to finish [fourth album] ‘One By One’. I liked the messed-up ugliness of that record, but we got asked by Tom Hanks’ son Colin Hanks to do the song for this movie called Orange County. Dave wrote it, I wasn’t crazy about it. It was straight-up pop – and there’s nothing wrong with that – but we were still trying to figure out how to be the Foo Fighters.”