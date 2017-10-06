Foo Fighters tell us why ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden was ‘a little uncomfortable’

"It got less fun - it kinda went on"

It seems that James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ is not always as fun as it seems, as Foo Fighters have said that they found the experience “a little uncomfortable”.

The band made their debut appearance on the popular segment for Corden’s ‘Late Late Late Show‘ last month – where they belted out karaoke renditions of Foos classics ‘All My Life’, ‘Best Of You’, ‘Learn To Fly’ and recent single ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’ from acclaimed new album ‘Concrete And Gold‘. However, it seems that after a while, the band found the experience somewhat tiresome.

“By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.”

Dave Grohl said that it was “a little uncomfortable”, but didn’t doubt that James Corden was a real music lover. However, he wasn’t too happy about being made to sing his own songs.

“Oh he definitely is [a music lover],” Grohl told NME. “And he’s a very nice guy. But y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.”

After Smear said that “singing other people’s songs would have been easier”, Grohl added: “I could do that all day. We did The Ramones, and Rick Astley, but they didn’t use it. I don’t know why.”

This weekend, Foo Fighters headline their own festival ‘Cal Jam’ – alongside the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Wolf Alice and many more. The festival takes place on Saturday October 7 at Glen Helen Regional Park at San Bernadino in California.