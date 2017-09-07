Stream Foo Fighters’ euphoric new track ‘The Line’

Song is lifted from band's upcoming album 'Concrete And Gold'

Foo Fighters have shared a new song titled ‘The Line’. Scroll below to listen.

The band release their ninth album ‘Concrete And Gold’ next Friday (September 15). It follows on from 2014’s ‘Sonic Highways’.

We’ve already heard lead singles ‘Run’ and ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’ as well as live renditions of songs like ‘Sunday Rain’, ‘Dirty Water’ and ‘Arrows’. Now the band have released this blistering and euphoric new track.

Frontman Dave Grohl has described “The Line” as “a search for hope in this day and age where you feel as if you’re fighting for your life with every passing moment, and everything is on the line.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have released an animated short that documents the making of their new album.

It was also recently revealed the hugely speculated “biggest pop star in the world” that would appear on ‘Concrete And Gold’ will be Justin Timberlake.

Grohl said of JT’s appearance: “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot. He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.”

Foos’ new album also features Paul McCartney on drums. “Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” Grohl previously told ET Canada. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins added: “He hadn’t even heard the song. He comes in and Dave picked up and acoustic [guitar] and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”