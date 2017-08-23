Watch Foo Fighters’ spooky video for new single ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’

The extraterrestrial visuals for the track have been directed by Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters have shared the video for their new single ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’ – watch the constellation-themed clip below.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The track is the second to be taken from the Dave Grohl-led band’s forthcoming ninth studio album ‘Concrete and Gold’, which will be released on September 15. The record’s lead single ‘Run’ was released back in June.

To mark the release of ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’, the band have also unveiled the track’s accompanying video – which was directed by Grohl himself.

The clip sees the Foos performing on top of a wooden cabin, which houses a bedroom where two girls – played by Grohl’s daughters Violet and Harper – are seen reciting the lyrics to ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’.

However, as the first chorus of the song kicks in, the eyes of each member of the band start to glow – just the first of a series of extraterrestrial happenings that then occur throughout the rest of the video.

Watch Foo Fighters’ video for ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’ below.

The band have also launched a new mobile-only constellation viewer, which allows fans to explore the night sky in their local area – all while a tiny version of the Foos soundtrack your stargazing at the bottom of your screen.

Earlier this week, the Foos invited Rick Astley up on stage in Japan for possibly the most unlikely cover of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ to have ever been performed.