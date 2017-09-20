Hundreds of Foo Fighters fans turned away from The O2 after ticket mix-up

Scores of ticketholders were refused entry at the door for failing to show photo ID which matched their booking

Hundreds of Foo Fighters fans were turned away at the door of their huge London gig at The O2 last night (September 19) after falling victim to a ticketing mix-up.

The Dave Grohl-led band played a career-spanning set during their one-off show at the 20,000-capacity venue, which was reported to be sold out.

However, hundreds of ticketholders were denied entry to the gig for failing to present a photo ID which matched their booking. The venue said that the arrangement had been put in place at the request of the band.

Punters claimed that they were not told of the arrangement prior to the gig, and many were shocked to discover at the door that their tickets were not valid. After numerous complaints, security relented and allowed ticketholders without ID to enter the venue – but by then many of those who had initially been refused entry had left.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Tori Rosenbaum – who bought four tickets for the gig before passing them onto her brother after she could no longer attend – said that her brother was “heartbroken” after being refused entry.

“They saw some 14-year-old girls getting turned away too and were left sitting on a bench sobbing their hearts out.

“I totally understand the thing of stamping out touting, but this is punishing actual fans and is so easily avoidable by saying bring a copy of the ID or card that bought the tickets, or their confirmation, or anything. It’s a shambles,” she continued. “It’s just not on, it’s not even the money that bothers me, it’s knowing that people are having their excitement crushed.”

A spokesman for The O2 said: “At the request of the band, all tickets are being verified for tonight’s show at The O2. All fans are required to show proof of ID. This does mean that some who have bought through secondary sites, including our partner Stubhub may not be able to see the show.

“Ticket buyers should contact their original point of purchase if they encounter issues.”

