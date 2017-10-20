Watch a student join Foo Fighters for ‘Under Pressure’ cover

It happened at the band's South Carolina show this week

A student joined Foo Fighters onstage during one of their concerts this week to help them cover Queen‘s ‘Under Pressure’. Scroll below to see footage.

Dave Grohl and band played Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina on Tuesday (October 17) when they invited student Pierce Edge from the local University of South Carolina to drum with them. Edge had been holding a sign in the crowd that read: “Drums on Under Pressure?”.

Bringing the youngster onto the stage, Grohl joked: “Don’t shit the bed in front of your hometown, brother. You don’t want that to happen”. He later quipped: “That kid has got a lot of balls to jump up on stage and play drums, but tell you what, it takes some big balls to wear a shirt like that in front of this many people.”

Watch footage and see photos from the occasion uploaded by Edge below.

#foofighters @foofighters A post shared by Pierce Tracy Edge (@piercetracyedge) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have released ‘Soldier’, a new song that will feature on a benefit compilation to support Planned Parenthood. Check it out below.

The track, which is an outtake from the recording sessions for ‘Concrete and Gold’, will appear on the ‘7 inches for Planned Parenthood’ compilation alongside offerings from CHVRCHES, Bjork, St Vincent, and Sleater Kinney. The compilation also includes a live recording of Bon Iver’s ’45’, along with ‘For Marsha P.Johnson’ from The National’s Bryce Dessner. It’s set for physical release on November 11.

Foo Fighters recently announced their return to the UK next year for three massive stadium shows in Manchester and London.