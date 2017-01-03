Are Foo Fighters set to announce North American live dates?

Could the band be set to headline BottleRock Festival?

Foo Fighters have teased a North American tour announcement.

The band are set for a huge year ahead in 2017. Drummer Taylor Hawkins has told NME that they hope to ‘hunker down’ and start work on their new album soon, as well as responding to rumours that they’ll be returning to headline Glastonbury Festival in the summer.

Having announced a series of European festival dates already, the band have posted a map of North America to their social media accounts, highlighting a location on the West Coast of the US.

Some fans have suggested that the band could be set to play BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, which announces its line-up today (January 3).

The band are expected to release a new album next year – despite reports that Dave Grohl is said to be working on a solo album and drummer Taylor Hawkins has also announced his debut solo effort. His mini LP ‘KOTA’ is out now.

Foo Fighters’ full upcoming tour dates so far are below:

June 16-18 – Secret Solstice Festival: Iceland

June 29 – Open’er Festival: Gdynia, Poland

June 30 – Roskilde Festival: Roskilde, Denmark

July 2 – Rock Werchter: Werchter, Belgium

July 6 – Mad Cool Festival: Madrid, Spain

July 7 – NOS Alive: Castro Daire, Portugal