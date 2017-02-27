Foo Fighters say they want to play an extra-long Glastonbury set

Dave Grohl says she's asked Michael Eavis if the band can play for three horus.

Having announced that they will headline Glastonbury Festival 2017, Foo Fighters have teased the possibility of playing an extra-long set.

The band had long been rumoured to headline Worthy Farm this year, especially since they were forced to pull out of their 2015 headline slot when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg.

During a secret gig at the Cheese and Grain bar in nearby Somerset town Frome on Friday (February 24), Grohl said: “I asked Michael [Eavis] if he’d let us play for three hours, he said yes.”

Glastonbury 2017 will run from June 21-25. So far, Radiohead are the only other officially confirmed headliner, while Wiley has confirmed himself for the festival, London Grammar have said they’ve been booked, and The Avalanches have also leaked that they will be performing.

Dean Chalkley

Country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play. Rumoured acts include Ed Sheeran and Depeche Mode.

Last month, Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis told NME that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands for 2017‘ and they’d be introducing a new ‘drive-in cinema area‘.

WireImag

Browse Foo Fighters merch in the NME Merch Store.

Speaking about a possible Glastonbury headline slot in 2017, Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME last year: “It was a bummer when we had to pull out the other year. It was a bummer all round. I mean, Dave almost pulverized his entire fucking leg – and missing Glastonbury was part of that bummer.”

“We were excited to get out there and do our march through Wembley then Glastonbury headlining. We were set to pop, we were set to go, and then Dave broke his leg like that. It was a kick in the fucking nuts. But like Dave said, ‘we will go on, even if I have to sit in this throne I have in my mind’. We were all like ‘that’s crazy – it’s crazy to think anyone’s going to want to see you sitting in a throne’, and we did, and they were some of the best shows we ever played.”

Hawkins added: “The last thing Dave ever wants is to cancel a show, but we made lemonade. We got lemons and made lemonade. Maybe we’ll get to do Glastonbury again, I don’t know, like I said, I’m the last to know.”