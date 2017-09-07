Foo Fighters and Weezer are touring together

Two band to embark on a joint tour of Australia and New Zealand during January and February 2018

Foo Fighters and Weezer have announced that they are heading on tour together next year.

Both bands are preparing new albums for release in the coming weeks. Foo Fighters’ ninth record ‘Concrete And Gold’ is out next Friday (September 15), while Weezer’s eleventh LP ‘Pacific Daydream’ follows on October 27.

The two groups will team up for a joint tour of Australia and New Zealand during January and February 2018. See their tour dates in full here.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have released an animated short that documents the making of their new album.

It was also recently revealed the hugely speculated “biggest pop star in the world” that would appear on ‘Concrete And Gold’ will be Justin Timberlake.

Grohl said of JT’s appearance: “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot. He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.”

Foos’ new album also features Paul McCartney on drums. “Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” Grohl previously told ET Canada. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins added: “He hadn’t even heard the song. He comes in and Dave picked up and acoustic [guitar] and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”