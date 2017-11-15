These artists are the most influential people in music under the age of 30

Forbes magazine has published its set of '30 Under 30' lists for 2018, recognising "youthful visionaries" in a number of industries

Forbes have published their annual set of ’30 Under 30′ lists, with one category naming the 30 most promising and influential people in the music industry under the age of 30.

The magazine’s annual “encyclopedia of creative disruption” – featuring 600 stars in 20 different industries – for 2018 has now been released, with every nominee considered to be a “youthful visionary”.

In the music category, Forbes have named the likes of Cardi B, Migos and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams as being among the most influential people in the music industry under the age of 30.

Also featured in the list are Travis Scott, SZA and Joe Jonas, while Khalid, Playboi Carti and sound engineer Kesha Lee – who was behind Migos’ smash hit ‘Bad and Boujee’ – have also been recognised.

See the full list of Forbes‘ ’30 Under 30’ honourees in the music category for 2018 below.

Cardi B, 25 – Musician, Hip-hop

Playboi Carti, 22 – Musician – Hip-hop

Lauren Daigle, 26 – Musician, Contemporary Christian

Will Dzombak, 29 – Manager, Wiz Khalifa

Jackie Evancho, 17 – Musician, Classical

H.E.R., 20 – Musician, R&B

Joe Jonas, 28 – Musician, Pop, DNCE

Khalid, 19 – Musician, R&B

JaQuel Knight, 28 – Choreographer, Beyoncé

Kesha Lee, 29 – Sound Engineer

Lil Uzi Vert, 23 – Musician, Hip-hop

Lizzo, 29 – Musician, Hip-hop

Marshmello, 25 – DJ-Producer

Matt Meyer, 28 – Agent, Paradigm

Migos – Musicians, Hip-Hop

Maren Morris, 27 – Musician, Country

Mike Posner, 29 – Musician, Pop

Phil Quist, 29 – Agent, Creative Artists Agency

Bebe Rexha, 28 – Musician, Pop

Thomas Rhett, 27 – Musician, Country

Travis Scott, 26 – Musician, Hip-hop

Drew Silverstein, 29 – Cofounder, Amper Music

Jovin Cronin-Wilesmith, 27; Tim Luckow, 29 – Cofounders, Stem

SZA, 28 – Musician, R&B

Young Thug, 26 – Musician, Hip-hop

Emily Warren, 25 – Musician, Pop

Hayley Williams, 29 – Musician, Rock, Paramore

WondaGurl, 21 – Producer

Young M.A, 25 – Musician, Hip-hop

Chris Zarou, 28 – Manager, Logic