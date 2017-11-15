These artists are the most influential people in music under the age of 30
In the music category, Forbes have named the likes of Cardi B, Migos and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams as being among the most influential people in the music industry under the age of 30.
Also featured in the list are Travis Scott, SZA and Joe Jonas, while Khalid, Playboi Carti and sound engineer Kesha Lee – who was behind Migos’ smash hit ‘Bad and Boujee’ – have also been recognised.
See the full list of Forbes‘ ’30 Under 30’ honourees in the music category for 2018 below.
Cardi B, 25 – Musician, Hip-hop
Playboi Carti, 22 – Musician – Hip-hop
Lauren Daigle, 26 – Musician, Contemporary Christian
Will Dzombak, 29 – Manager, Wiz Khalifa
Jackie Evancho, 17 – Musician, Classical
H.E.R., 20 – Musician, R&B
Joe Jonas, 28 – Musician, Pop, DNCE
Khalid, 19 – Musician, R&B
JaQuel Knight, 28 – Choreographer, Beyoncé
Kesha Lee, 29 – Sound Engineer
Lil Uzi Vert, 23 – Musician, Hip-hop
Lizzo, 29 – Musician, Hip-hop
Marshmello, 25 – DJ-Producer
Matt Meyer, 28 – Agent, Paradigm
Migos – Musicians, Hip-Hop
Maren Morris, 27 – Musician, Country
Mike Posner, 29 – Musician, Pop
Phil Quist, 29 – Agent, Creative Artists Agency
Bebe Rexha, 28 – Musician, Pop
Thomas Rhett, 27 – Musician, Country
Travis Scott, 26 – Musician, Hip-hop
Drew Silverstein, 29 – Cofounder, Amper Music
Jovin Cronin-Wilesmith, 27; Tim Luckow, 29 – Cofounders, Stem
SZA, 28 – Musician, R&B
Young Thug, 26 – Musician, Hip-hop
Emily Warren, 25 – Musician, Pop
Hayley Williams, 29 – Musician, Rock, Paramore
WondaGurl, 21 – Producer
Young M.A, 25 – Musician, Hip-hop
Chris Zarou, 28 – Manager, Logic