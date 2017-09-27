The annual list of hip-hop's top earners has been released

Forbes have released their annual list of the top-earning acts in hip-hop.

The list, titled ‘Hip-Hop Cash Kings’, takes into account brand partnerships and business enterprises as well as record and ticket sales, streaming, merchandise and publishing.

At the top of the list of twenty acts for the third consecutive year is Diddy (AKA Sean Combs), in large part due to his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour and his partnership with Ciroc Vodka. Last year Diddy also sold off one-third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million (approx £52.2 million). Between June 2016 and June 2017, Diddy made $130 million (approx £97 million).

In the second and third positions are Drake, who made $94 million (approx £70 million), and Jay-Z, who follows with $42 million (approx £31 million). Nicki Minaj, the only woman on the list, places at number 15 with $16 million (approx £12 million).

Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper all also feature in the top five earners.

See the full ‘Hip-Hop Cash Kings: the top-earning hip-hop acts of 2017’ list below:

1. Diddy ($130m)

2. Drake ($94m)

3. Jay-Z ($42m)

4. Dr. Dre ($34.5m)

5. Chance the Rapper ($32m)

6. Kendrick Lamar ($30 million)

7. Wiz Khalifa ($28 million)

8. Pitbull ($27 million)

9. DJ Khaled ($24 million)

10. Future ($23 million)

11. Kanye West ($22 million)

12. Birdman ($20 million)

13. Swizz Beatz ($17 million)

14. Snoop Dogg ($16.5 million)

15. Nicki Minaj ($16 million)

16. Lil Wayne ($15.5 million)

17. J. Cole ($14 million)

18. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ($11.5 million, tie)

18. Rick Ross ($11.5 million, tie)

20. Lil Yachty ($11 million)