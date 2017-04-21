Former England footballer and ‘Dirty Hit’ label co-founder Ugo Ehiogu dies

His label brought you Wolf Alice, The 1975, Marika Hackman and many more

Tributes have been paid after the sad passing of former England footballer and Dirty Hit record label co-founder, Ugo Ehiogu.

Aged just 44, Ehiogu is believed to have died after collapsing from a heart attack at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground, where he was coach of the under 23’s team. He was taken to hospital yesterday and died this morning.

As well as his successful and celebrated football career playing for Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Rangers and the England National Team, he also helped to found the record label Dirty Hit in 2009 with Jamie Oborne and Brian Smith. He was an original investor, and would remain a silent partner. Dirty Hit would go on to sign the likes of Wolf Alice, The 1975, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, The Japanese House, Pale Waves, Marika Hackman and more.

Oborne paid tribute, writing on Twitter: “Gutted to hear that my friend Ugo has tragically passed away. I will always treasure the memories of our chats about love, life, hopes and dreams. Feel very blessed to have had you in my life, love to Gemma and the little man. Such a sad day.”

Others from the world of music and football have also paid tribute:

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

dfpad-mpu-3

People have also been sharing Ehiogu’s final Tweet, in which he spoke of ‘random impulsive’ act of kindness in giving a homeless girl £10.