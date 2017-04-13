Original Jamiroquai keyboard player Toby Smith dies, aged 46

Toby Smith, record producer and original keyboard player for Jamiroquai, has died.

Smith, who played with the band for 10 years between 1992 and 2002 before leaving to ‘spend more time with his family’, died this week at the age just 46.

“It is with great sadness to hear and relay the news that original Jamiroquai keyboard player Toby Smith died on 11th April 2017,” read a statement on fansite Funkin.

“I love you so much,” wrote Original Jamiroquai bassist Stuart Zender in a statement on Instagram. “My big brother Toby crossed over to the other side last night. All my fondest memories are of him and the band that we created. The most talented musician I have ever had the honour to make music with. There will never be another like you Toby. Your light will shine on eternally.

“Thank you for making mine and everyone’s life so bright. I celebrate your love and life! Rest in Love. Your bald brother Stu”

Toby was keyboard player and co-writer of the band’s early hits and albums, right up to and including the release of ‘A Funk Odyssey’ in 2001.

Recent years have seen produce and write songs for record by the likes of The Hoosiers and Matt Cardle.

His cause of death has not yet been revealed and the remaining bandmembers have not yet spoken out to pay tribute.

After releasing comeback ‘Automoton’ last month, Jamiroquai’s upcoming tour dates are below.

May 25 2017 – Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan

May 28 2017 – Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea

June 17 2017 – Release Athens Festival, Athens, Greece

June 9 2017 – North Sea Jazz, Rotherdam, Netherlands

June 24 2017 – The O2, London

July 11 2017 – Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy

July 14 2017 – Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland

July 16 2017 – Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France

July 18 2017 – Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland

July 22 2017 – Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

July 5 2017 – Sudoeste, Portugal