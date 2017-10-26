Former Marilyn Manson bassist Twiggy Ramirez responds to rape allegations

Manson parted ways with the musician after the latter was accused of rape and sexual assault by his former partner Jessicka Addams

Former Marilyn Manson bassist Twiggy Ramirez has responded to the rape allegations that have been made against him by his former partner, Jessicka Addams.

Ramirez – real name Jeordie White – was accused of rape and sexual assault by Addams, who was the singer of Riot Grrrl band Jack Off Jill. Addams detailed Ramirez’s alleged actions in a Facebook post last Friday (October 20), characterising their relationship as abusive and describing one instance where Ramirez allegedly raped her while he was on a break from touring.

After Manson announced that he had parted ways with Ramirez yesterday (October 25), the bassist has now responded to the allegations that have been made against him.

“I have only recently been made aware of these allegations from over 20 years ago,” Ramirez’s statement begins. “I do not condone non-consensual sex of any kind. I will be taking some time to spend with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety. If I have caused anyone pain I apologise and truly regret it.”

Last week, Marilyn Manson and Jack Off Jill’s guitarist Daisy Berkowitz died aged 49, with Manson sharing a tribute in the wake of the musician’s passing.

“Scott Putesky and I made great music together,” Manson wrote on Instagram. “We had our differences over the years, but I will always remember the good times more. Everyone should listen to ‘Man That You Fear’ in his honour. That was our favourite.”