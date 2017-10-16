Former Pussycat Dolls star Kaya Jones likens group to ‘prostitution ring’

"I walked away from my dreams, bandmates and a 13 million dollar record deal."

Former Pussycat Dolls star Kaya Jones has likened her time in the group to a “prostitution ring”, claiming that she was consistently exploited by music industry figures who took huge cuts of the band’s earnings and forced them to sleep with music executives in their bid for stardom.

The singer, who quit the group in 2005, made the allegations in a series of explosive posts on Twitter,

“My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring”, she wrote,

“We happened to sing and be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $. How bad was it? People ask – bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, bandmates and a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to #1.”

She added: “To be a part of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don’t they have nothing on you to leverage.”

The claims have since been rubbished by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, who claimed that Jones was only a member of the group on a trial basis, before the release of their 2005 debut album.

Speaking to The Blast, Antin described Jones claims as “disgusting, ridiculous lies”.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that Nicole Scherzinger was in talks to reform the Pussycat Dolls, after their initial split in 2010.