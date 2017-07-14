Former Queen roadie discusses ‘raw’ unreleased songs recorded with David Bowie

There could yet be some surprises in store

A former roadie for Queen has spoken out about ‘raw’ unreleased songs that the band recorded with David Bowie.

Last month, Queen guitarist Brian May teased that there were leftover tracks from their time in the studio around their 1981 collaboration ‘Under Pressure’, when he revealed that “not all of what we did in those sessions has ever come to light, so there’s a thought.”

Now Peter Hince, who used to tour with the rock legends as part of their tour crew, has confirmed to The Guardian that there is “other material Queen recorded with Bowie that never got released” and he was there in the studio when it happened.

“They performed some original songs they did together and also covers,” said Hince. “They were just jamming in the studio and it all got recorded – ‘All the Young Dudes’, ‘All the Way from Memphis’ and various rock classics.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He continued: “There’s stuff with Freddie and David singing together – proper full-length rock’n’roll tracks … Raw, but good.”

While David Bowie’s estate this week announced the release of ‘A New Career In A New Town‘, collecting all of his recordings between 1977-1982, Queen are gearing up for a huge tour with Adam Lambert on lead vocals.

Queen’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Sat November 25 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sun November 26 2017 – BELFAST SSE Arena Belfast

Tue November 28 2017 – LIVERPOOL Liverpool Echo Arena

Thu November 30 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Fri December 01 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

Sun December 03 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue December 05 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Wed December 06 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Fri December 08 2017 – SHEFFIELD Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Sat December 09 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tue December 12 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Wed December 13 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Fri December 15 2017 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley