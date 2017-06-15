Foster The People announce new album ‘Sacred Hearts Club’ and tour

Record follows on from 2014's 'Supermodel' and their recent EP 'III'

Foster The People have announced details of their new album ‘Sacred Hearts Club’, as well as new tour dates.

The band, who broke through with their single ‘Pumped Up Kicks’ in 2010, will release their third record via Columbia Records on July 21. It follows on from 2014’s ‘Supermodel’ and their recent EP ‘III’, released in April.

The LA-based band will headline London’s Somerset House as part of the Summer Series on July 13. They will also play European and North American live dates. Scroll down to see their tour schedule in full. Find tickets details here.

See the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

‘Pay The Man’

‘Doing It For The Money’

‘Sit Next To Me’

‘SHC’

‘I Love My Friends’

‘Orange Dream’

‘Static Space Lover’

‘Lotus Eater’

‘Time To Get Closer’

‘Loyal Like Sid & Nancy’

‘Harden The Paint’

‘III’

Watch a behind-the-scenes video for the making of ‘Sacred Hearts Club’ beneath, along with a stream of the band’s ‘III’ EP.

III III, an album by Foster The People on Spotify

Foster The People play the following live dates:

Jul 04 2017 Budapest, Hungary Budapest Park

Jul 05 2017 Bratislava, Slovakia Refinery Gallery

Jul 06 2017 Hradec Králové, Czech Republic Rock For People

Jul 08 2017 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival

Jul 09 2017 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

Jul 11 2017 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre

Jul 12 2017 Amsterdam, Netherland Sparadisosold Out

Jul 13 2017 London, United Kingdom Summer Series At Somerset House

Jul 15 2017 Lisbon, Portugal Super Bock Super Rock

Jul 27 2017 Columbus, Oh, United States Newport Music Hall

Jul 28 2017 Oro-medonte, Ontario, Canada Wayhome Music & Arts Festival

Jul 29 2017 Detroit, Mi, United States Mo Pop Festival

Jul 31 2017 Nashville, Tn, United States Ryman Auditorium

Aug 01 2017 Memphis, Tn, United States Minglewood Hall

Aug 04 2017 Chicago, Il, United States Lollapalooza

Aug 06 2017 Montreal, Qc, Canada Osheaga Festival

Aug 19 2017 Long Beach, Ca, United States Alt 98.7 Summer Camp @ Queen Mary Park

Sep 02 2017 Portland, Or, United States 94/7’s Best Show Of The Year…so Far – Part 3! @ Mcmenamins Edgefield

Sep 03 2017 Spokane, Wa, United States The Knitting Factory

Sep 05 2017 Salt Lake City, Ut, United States Complex

Sep 06 2017 Denver, Co, United States Ogden Theatre

Sep 09 2017 Madison, Wisconsin, United States Orpheum Theater

Sep 10 2017 Louisville, Ky, United States Iroquois Amphitheater

Sep 13 2017 Boston, Ma, United States House Of Blues

Sep 15 2017 Norfolk, Va, United States Norva

Sep 15 2017 – Sep 17 2017 Queens, Ny, United States The Meadows Music And Arts Festival

Sep 16 2017 Richmond, Va, United States National

Sep 27 2017 Miami, Fl, United States Fillmore Miami Beach

Sep 28 2017 Tampa, Fl, United States The Ritz Ybor

Sep 29 2017 Orlando, Fl, United States Hard Rock Live

Sep 30 2017 Atlanta, Ga, United States Tabernacle

Oct 02 2017 Charlotte, Nc, United States Fillmore Charlotte

Oct 03 2017 Birmingham, Al, United States Iron City

Oct 06 2017 – Oct 08 2017 Austin, Tx, United States Austin City Limits

Oct 13 2017 – Oct 15 2017 Austin, Tx, United States Austin City Limits