Watch Fox News host say that Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow should be ‘killed’ for attacking Trump

A Fox News anchor has said on air that the Secret Service should “kill” rappers Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow for their recent attacks on President Trump.

Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg shared a music video that featured the rapper pulling a gun on a man impersonating the President. Trump replied to the controversial clip on Twitter, arguing that Snoop wouldn’t have got away with it if the video was aimed at predecessor President Obama and describing the rapper’s career as “failing”.

Bow Wow, who was mentored by Snoop and christened ‘Lil Bow Wow’ by him early in his career, then weighed in on the argument via Twitter, writing: “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.” He has since deleted the tweet.

The spat was recently a topic on Fox News, with co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle arguing that the Secret Service should “kill them”. She added: “I think it would be fantastic if they got a visit from the Federal Marshals and then let’s see how tough and gangster they are now.” Watch in the clip below.

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen told TMZ: “It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that.”

He added: “I certainly would not have accepted it if it was President Obama. I certainly don’t accept it as President Trump, and in all fairness, it’s not funny, it’s not artistic.

“Just because you want to hide behind the guise of artistic capabilities or artistic freedom of speech doesn’t make it right. Snoop knows that, and he played very close to the line here.”

