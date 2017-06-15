Frances Bean Cobain has a new art exhibition

The show is currently running at Gallery 30 South in Pasadena, California

Frances Bean Cobain has opened a new art exhibition with Lindsey Way of the band Mindless Self Indulgence.

Art Net reports that the 24-year-old daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love has a new exhibition running at Gallery 30 South in Pasadena, California called ‘Ghosts for Sale‘. It is a joint show with Lindsey Way, the wife of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way who goes by the stage name Lyn-Z.

Cobain’s works have already sold out, selling for between $1,200 (£1,076) and $4,500 (£4,037).

“I think what’s really great about this body of work that Frances has put together is that there’s a real confidence in the line and the mixed media,” said gallery director Matt Kennedy. “I love the bold use of colour. She seems to have an inherent capacity for composition and colour theory.”

Kennedy added: “France’s ability to use of colour is in line with that of very established artists who know the rules and then break them in a way that makes sense and pushes the work forward. You never really see that in young artists.”

Cobain made her art debut at Los Angeles’ La Luz de Jesus Gallery in 2010 under the pseudonym of ‘Fiddle Tim’.

This new exhibition runs until June 30.

See examples of Cobain’s work beneath:

Frances Bean Cobain recently made headlines after saying that she doesn’t “fucking care” about the ’90s. Speaking to Vogue, she said of nostalgia acts: “I don’t fucking care what they did in the ’90s; I wasn’t around and it’s not relevant to me, Yes the ’90s were influential, for sure, but it’s just not my cup of tea. When it’s shoved down your throat every day for 24 years, you just stop caring.”

She went on to talk about the revival of grunge fashion: “I find it interesting where grunge originated from, and then where it was taken, which was high fashion. My dad was so poor that they kept going to Goodwill to get donated ripped jeans. It wasn’t a fashion decision; it was an ‘I don’t have any money, I have no other choice’ type of decision.”