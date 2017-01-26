Frances Bean Cobain says she doesn’t ‘fucking care’ about the ’90s

Kurt Cobain's daughter unveiled as the new face of Marc Jacobs' spring collection

Kurt Cobain‘s daughter Frances Bean Cobain has said she has no time for the 1990s in a new interview.

Frances Bean, the only child of the late Nirvana frontman and Courtney Love, has been unveiled as the new face of Marc Jacobs’ spring collection.

Speaking to Vogue about the news, Frances Bean, who was born in 1992, said of nostalgia acts: “I don’t fucking care what they did in the ’90s; I wasn’t around and it’s not relevant to me, Yes the ’90s were influential, for sure, but it’s just not my cup of tea. When it’s shoved down your throat every day for 24 years, you just stop caring.”

She went on to talk about the revival of grunge fashion: “I find it interesting where grunge originated from, and then where it was taken, which was high fashion. My dad was so poor that they kept going to Goodwill to get donated ripped jeans. It wasn’t a fashion decision; it was an ‘I don’t have any money, I have no other choice’ type of decision.”

Frances Bean also stated that she doesn’t consider modelling as a viable full-time career option. “I don’t think I’ll be modelling for anybody else for a very long time – this is 100 percent outside my comfort zone. I wouldn’t have done it with anyone other than Marc.”

“I could never do [modelling] professionally,” she added. “Thankfully I have other skills than just standing there and looking cute.”

“I’m not representing the beautiful top models of the world. I’m representing what a general, standard, average human girl would look like wearing these clothes. I think that’s why Marc picked me for this.”

Meanwhile, Frances Bean has filed court documents calling for the return of one her father’s guitars from her estranged husband Isaiah Silva.