Frances Bean Cobain files lawsuit calling for the return of Kurt’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar

Bitter separation from Isaiah Silva continues to rumble on

Frances Bean Cobain has filed court documents calling for the return of one her father’s guitars from her estranged husband Isaiah Silva.

Frances Bean – the daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love – wed Silva, frontman of band The Eeries, at an intimate ceremony in June 2014. Around 15 guests reportedly attended the wedding but Love was allegedly not invited.

Frances Bean filed for divorce 21 months later.

Last summer she announced her intention to seek the return of Cobain’s Martin D-18E acoustic guitar. It’s the same instrument that Kurt played during his MTV Unplugged performance in November 1993.

Silva claimed at the time that the guitar had been given to him as a wedding present.

Now Frances Bean is urging the court to ensure the guitar is returned to her.

She also wants Silva to hand it over to an art shipping company for safekeeping until the court battle is resolved, reports TMZ.

Love previously confirmed that the item was the last instrument that Cobain ever played, calling it “a treasured heirloom of the family” and saying that it wasn’t Silva’s to take.

Frances Bean and Silva’s separation got even more bitter when Silva tried to seek up to $300,000 a year in spousal support, in 2016.

Silva had reportedly gone into debt after she refused to pay the school and housing bills of his seven-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Frances Bean also said she has no time for the 1990s. She told Vogue: “I don’t fucking care what they did in the ’90s; I wasn’t around and it’s not relevant to me, Yes the ’90s were influential, for sure, but it’s just not my cup of tea. When it’s shoved down your throat every day for 24 years, you just stop caring.”

She recently also shared her first public mixtape, which included songs by her late father’s favourite band The Vaselines.