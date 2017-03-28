Frances Bean Cobain defaces own billboard for Marc Jacobs fashion campaign

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's daughter stars in new Marc Jacobs ad

Kurt Cobain‘s daughter Frances Bean Cobain has defaced a billboard featuring her own image as part of a new Marc Jacobs fashion campaign.

Frances Bean, the only child of the late Nirvana frontman and Courtney Love, was recently unveiled as the face of Marc Jacobs’ spring collection.

Over the weekend, she posted a series of videos and photos to Instagram of herself graffitiing over one of the campaign’s billboards. She defaced it to read: “Witch, witch, she’s a witch”. See below.

#ONEBIGROOFFULLOFFBADBITCHES directed by @alexanderalexandrov // song @cigsaftersex @marcjacobs @abreealoren @illmagore A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Big head @marcjacobs A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Covered in tattoos glue and spray paint @marcjacobs A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

WITCH WITCH SHES A WITCH @illmagore @abreealoren @marcjacobs A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Team cunt @illmagore @marcjacobs A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

in my natural habitat @marcjacobs A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

sheriff @marcjacobs A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Frances Bean recently stated that she doesn’t consider modelling as a viable full-time career option. “I don’t think I’ll be modelling for anybody else for a very long time – this is 100 percent outside my comfort zone. I wouldn’t have done it with anyone other than Marc.”

“I could never do [modelling] professionally,” she added. “Thankfully I have other skills than just standing there and looking cute.”

“I’m not representing the beautiful top models of the world. I’m representing what a general, standard, average human girl would look like wearing these clothes. I think that’s why Marc picked me for this.”

Frances Bean Cobain also recently said that she doesn’t “fucking care” about the ’90s. Speaking to Vogue, she said of nostalgia acts: “I don’t fucking care what they did in the ’90s; I wasn’t around and it’s not relevant to me, Yes the ’90s were influential, for sure, but it’s just not my cup of tea. When it’s shoved down your throat every day for 24 years, you just stop caring.”

She went on to talk about the revival of grunge fashion: “I find it interesting where grunge originated from, and then where it was taken, which was high fashion. My dad was so poor that they kept going to Goodwill to get donated ripped jeans. It wasn’t a fashion decision; it was an ‘I don’t have any money, I have no other choice’ type of decision.”