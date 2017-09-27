Here’s how much Frances Bean earns from Kurt Cobain’s publicity rights

The information comes from divorce papers

The amount that Frances Bean receives from the estate of her father, late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, has reportedly been revealed.

As part of her ongoing divorce proceedings against estranged husband Isaiah Silva, court documents are said to show that the 24-year-old Frances earns more than $95,000 a month from her late father’s publicity rights.

The documents, obtained by The Blast, allegedly show her earnings between July 2016 and June 2017. They state that the student, model and daughter of the Nirvana frontman and Hole singer Courtney Love, takes $95,496 (approx. £71,149) a month from the rights, and $6,784 in dividends. The papers also declare that she has allegedly outgoings of $206,000 per month, and is worth a total of around. $11.3 million.

As part of the divorce proceedings, Silva infamously tried to lay claim to the acoustic guitar that Kurt Cobain played on ‘MTV Unplugged‘.

Earlier this year, she also claimed that she “doesen’t fucking care what they did in the ’90s“.

“I wasn’t around and it’s not relevant to me,,” she said. “Yes the ’90s were influential, for sure, but it’s just not my cup of tea. When it’s shoved down your throat every day for 24 years, you just stop caring.”

She went on to talk about the revival of grunge fashion: “I find it interesting where grunge originated from, and then where it was taken, which was high fashion. My dad was so poor that they kept going to Goodwill to get donated ripped jeans. It wasn’t a fashion decision; it was an ‘I don’t have any money, I have no other choice’ type of decision.”