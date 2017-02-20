Frances Bean pays tribute to Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 50th birthday

'You are loved and you are missed'

Frances Bean has paid an emotional tribute to her late father Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 50th birthday.

The Nirvana frontman was born on February 20, 1967, and would have turned 50-years-old today if it wasn’t for his tragic suicide in April 1994.

Now his daughter, artist and model Frances Bean Cobain has paid tribute – sharing a heartfelt, handwritten note on her Instagram account.

“Today would have been your 50th birthday,” she wrote. “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

Cobain’s birthday was also marked with the top 20 most played Nirvana songs being revealed.

Meanwhile, Frances Bean is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against her estranged husband Isaiah Silva for the return of her father’s acoustic guitar from the legendary ‘Nirvana Unplugged‘ concert. Silva claimed at the time that the guitar had been given to him as a wedding present. Now Frances Bean is urging the court to ensure the guitar is returned to her.

In a recent interview, she said: “I don’t fucking care what they did in the ’90s; I wasn’t around and it’s not relevant to me, Yes the ’90s were influential, for sure, but it’s just not my cup of tea. When it’s shoved down your throat every day for 24 years, you just stop caring.”

She went on to talk about the revival of grunge fashion: “I find it interesting where grunge originated from, and then where it was taken, which was high fashion. My dad was so poor that they kept going to Goodwill to get donated ripped jeans. It wasn’t a fashion decision; it was an ‘I don’t have any money, I have no other choice’ type of decision.”