Francis Rossi pays emotional tribute to late Status Quo bandmate Rick Parfitt

'I was not ready for this'

Status Quo‘s Francis Rossi has made an emotional tribute and statement about the recent death of his bandmate Rick Parfitt.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the rock veteran had passed away at the age of 68 from a ‘severe infection’, after being admitted to hospital with a shoulder injury.

After the likes of Brian May, The Who and Muse all paid tribute, now Rossi has remembered his friend and songwriting partner.

“I was not ready for this,” he said in a statement. “Rick Parfitt had been a part of my story for fifty years. Without doubt the longest relationship of my life: this was also the most satisfying, frustrating, creative and fluid. From those early days, we worked together to create the Quo sound, look and hits. We spent years on the road, on the stage and in the studio, rarely far from each other, honing what we did.

“We were a team, a double act, a partnership and yet also two very different people, handling the pressures of growing older, constant touring, dealing with success and keeping the creative flame burning in different ways. He developed his own sound, his own style, casually inspiring a generation of players.”

Rossie added: “Rick was the archetypal rock star, one of the originals, he never lost his joy, his mischievous edge and his penchant for living life at high speed, high volume, high risk. His life was never boring, he was louder and faster and more carefree than the rest of us. There were any number of incidents along the way, times when he strayed into areas of true danger and yet still losing him now is still a shock. Even in a year that has claimed so many of our best, including now George Michael, Rick Parfitt stands out. I was not ready for this.”

Parfitt played with Status Quo for over fifty years until October 2016 when he decided to leave after a run of ill health. After recovering from a triple heart bypass in 1997, the decision to stop performing with his bandmate of five decades Francis Rossi, was made after he suffered a further heart attack in the summer of 2016.

Status Quo released over 100 singles – many of which were penned by Parfitt – and sold over 100 million albums worldwide. Their biggest hits were ‘Down, Down,’ ‘Whatever You Want’ and ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’.

Status Quo formed in 1962, and toured and recorded up until this year – when they carried out a lengthy acoustic tour and released their 32nd album.