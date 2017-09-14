Frank Carter pulls upcoming live dates over mental health issues

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnalkes were due to join Papa Roach on a series of European shows

Frank Carter has cancelled upcoming tour dates after opening up about his mental health.

The frontman of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes revealed that he’s been “fighting demons” and has decided to cancel the band’s upcoming appearances with Papa Roach.

Writing a lengthly statement on Facebook, Carter began: “The past two years have been a whirlwind of intensity and high emotion for myself and my family. It has been both a wonderfully fulfilling and exciting place to be and at times a brutally bleak landscape that I have found myself walking in, alone and terrified.”

“No person should ever have to constantly fight through demons,” he added. “So instead, I am taking some time away from touring to focus on finding the light within myself to be able to always find a safe passage through any situation that the dark labyrinthine confines of my mind can throw at me.

“If you are struggling with the weight of the world around you, please talk to someone. Embarrassment breeds Shame, shame breeds loneliness and loneliness will kill you if you let it.” See the full post below.

Earlier this year, Carter spoke to NME about the importance of discussing mental health, and the dangers of social media.

He said that much more needs to be done to overcome the misunderstanding that surrounds the issue.

“I think the problem with the male aspect is that, to use an archaic word, we’re meant to be warriors,” Carter told NME. “We’re meant to be strong, we’re meant to be the alpha and to be the provider, we’re none of those things, let’s be honest, we’re just not built for that any more. The world is a very different place than it was 2000 years ago.

“We have this real problem. We’re entering into a society that is very narcissistic and it’s moving at a fast rate and I don’t think anyone has any kind of understanding because there’s not really been any time to do any research on the effect that has on our mental health, in any shape or form. I think the best thing we can do is have an open conversation.”

